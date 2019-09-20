TMI shutdown renews talk of Pennsylvania’s energy future

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Hundreds rallied outside the state Capitol on Friday to urge lawmakers to address climate change.

The rally was part of a global strike where people across the world skipped work and school to call for legislation addressing climate change. ​​

Protestors called on Congress to enforce environmental regulations dealing with industrial emissions, chemical bans, water quality standards, and renewable energy.

​​”Pennsylvania needs authentic solutions to the climate emergency, and that means the gas industry has got to get the heck out of Pennsylvania, and our pro-gas legislators need to get the heck out, too,” said Jacquelyn Bonomo, President & CEO of PennFuture.​​

Bills have been introduced in the House and Senate to ensure Pennsylvania has 100% renewable energy by 2050. Those bills remain in committee.​

Gov. Tom Wolf is pushing for a natural gas severance tax to fund infrastructure projects across the state.

House ​​Republicans are pushing their Energize PA plan, a package of eight bills supporters say would add jobs and increase state revenue by up to $3 billion.

The legislative package would establish a tax credit for manufacturers who use Pennsylvania methane, encourage investment in the natural gas industry, and expand the pipeline investment program.​​

“Natural gas has reduced our carbon dioxide footprint. We are the lowest in the world, and they are the lowest in nearly 25 years in the United States,” House Speaker Mike Turzai said. “Almost two-thirds of those emission reductions came from shifting to the use of natural gas. We are creating a cleaner environment.”

​​Of the eight bills in the Energize PA package, one has already passed the House.​

