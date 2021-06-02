Deadline to file for Pa. Unemployment Compensation scheduled for tonight

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — An important deadline has arrived for those needing to file for unemployment.

Applicants will need to file by Wednesday night in order to avoid a delay due to the state’s transitioning to a new system.

While the Department of Labor and Industry says this system will make filing a lot faster and easier, the entire system will have to go offline, delaying new filings for almost a week.

People will have until Wednesday at 9 p.m. to file bi-weekly claims before the system goes offline for both filers and employees.

Information is being moved from the old system to the new one and applicants will still be able to contact the unemployment compensation center by phone or email.

The acting secretary says while this will be inconvenient, the upgrade is needed to replace the 40-year-old system.

“it was held together with rubber bands and duct tape and it truly was,” says Jennifer Berrier, Acting Secretary of Labor and Industry. “And we were holding our breaths every time we had to alter that system every time we had to make a change to it. There is going to be no more holding our breath.”

So the important dates and times you need to know: Wednesday at 9 p.m. is the deadline to file before the system will be taken offline. The new system is expected to go live on Tuesday, June 8.