Toomey: Americans should be grateful for killing of Iranian general

WASHINGTON (WHTM) – U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey says every American should be grateful to our armed forces who carried out an airstrike that killed a top Iranian general.

Qassim Suleimani, the head of Iran’s elite Quds Force, was killed near Baghdad’s airport in a strike carried out by a U.S. drone.

Toomey (R-Pennsylvania) said Soleimani was responsible for the murder of hundreds of Americans.

“The world is a better place now that he is dead,” Toomey said in a statement.

“Every American should be grateful to our armed forces who carried out this strike with incredible skill and precision,” Toomey said. “The Trump administration was right to restore deterrence against Iran.”

The Defense Department said it killed Soleimani because he “was actively developing plans to attack American diplomats and service members in Iraq and throughout the region.” It also accused Soleimani of approving the attacks on the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad earlier this week.