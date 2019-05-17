Toomey bill would increase penalties for cop killers

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey has introduced a bill that would strengthen penalties against those who kill or attempt to kill police officers.

Toomey was in Harrisburg on Friday to announce the reintroduction of the Thin Blue Line Act.

Under current law, when a murder victim is a federal law enforcement officer or federal prosecutor, jurors must weigh that as an aggravating factor in considering a death sentence. The bill would do the same for local law enforcement officers, prosecutors, and first responders.

“We have the luxury of running away from danger. They take on the responsibility of running toward danger to protect the rest of us,” Toomey said. “They deserve justice, and I’m going to keep fighting so that they receive it.”

The legislation passed the U.S. House of Representatives in 2017 but never got a vote in the Senate. The reintroduced legislation is currently in the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Since 2010, about 1,500 police officers across the country have been killed in the line of duty.