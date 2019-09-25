Toomey, Casey disagree on effort to impeach President Trump

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Democratic U.S. Sen. Bob Casey is calling for the impeachment of President Donald Trump, while Republican U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey says a phone call between Trump and Ukraine’s president “reveals no quid pro quo.”

Toomey said a telephone conversation between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy was inappropriate, but it does not rise to the level of an impeachable offense.

The White House released an account of the phone call this summer that shows Trump asked Zelenskiy to investigate Democratic opponent Joe Biden and his son. Hunter Biden was on the board of a Ukrainian gas company when his father was vice president.

Casey called the phone call “a textbook case of abuse of power which demands action.”

“In order to hold President Trump fully accountable, I support a formal impeachment inquiry in the House of Representatives,” Casey said in a statement.