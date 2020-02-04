Toomey says he will vote against articles of impeachment

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Republican Sen. Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania says he’ll vote to acquit President Donald Trump on two impeachment charges.

In a statement Tuesday, Toomey maintained that the president didn’t commit an impeachable offense and that removing Trump would cause “societal upheaval.”

Toomey sided with nearly all of his fellow Republicans in advance of Wednesday’s virtually certain votes to acquit Trump.

Democratic Sen. Bob Casey of Pennsylvania is expected to announce his decision later Tuesday.

Toomey’s announcement that he would vote to acquit wasn’t a surprise. Still, Toomey said Trump’s actions were not perfect and that some were inappropriate.