Toomey says Senate trial should be fair, mum on witnesses

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Pennsylvania’s Republican U.S. Sen Pat Toomey says the Senate should conduct a fair impeachment trial of President Donald Trump, but he gave no indication of whether he’d support calling witnesses.

Toomey said in a brief statement Thursday the Senate should allow House managers to make their case and the president’s lawyers to make their defense and senators to pose questions.

He says the Senate can then decide what, if any, further steps are necessary after that.

Democrats are requesting that the trial include new witnesses and documents not available for the House impeachment proceedings, but it’ll need Republican support.

