Top official urges Pennsylvanians to apply for marijuana-related pardons

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania’s lieutenant governor says people with nonviolent marijuana-related convictions should apply for pardons.

Democratic Lt. Gov. John Fetterman said the Board of Pardons is expediting the application process.

Fetterman made the announcement Thursday, a day after he and Gov. Tom Wolf announced their support for recreational marijuana and asked lawmakers to legalize it.

Wolf also called on lawmakers to decriminalize small amounts of marijuana and expunge records for convictions of those crimes. Fetterman said expedited pardons applications are an “essential and immediate element of the plan.”

“Full legalization could take some time, but one thing we can do right now is alleviate the burden of small-amount, nonviolent convictions that scar the lives of otherwise productive citizens,” Fetterman said in a statement.

“These people have done no harm to anyone else. They shouldn’t continue to suffer with employment and housing issues because they were convicted of doing something that most Pennsylvanians don’t even think should be illegal.”

Fetterman is specifically urging pardons applications from people who were charged with nonviolent, small-amount marijuana possession and/or possession of marijuana paraphernalia.

He said the Board of Pardons has created a special stream for marijuana-related applications that allows those cases to be heard more quickly.

The board, led by Fetterman, waived its fee earlier this year, so applying for a pardon is free.

Applications are available at www.bop.pa.gov.