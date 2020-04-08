1  of  3
Tornado confirmed as storms tear roof off church, cut power

Pennsylvania

by: The Associated Press

APOLLO, Pa. (AP) – The National Weather Service has confirmed that a tornado touched down in western Pennsylvania amid storms that knocked down trees and utility lines, leaving thousands of utility customers without power.

Forecasters said examination of radar data confirmed the presence of the tornado early Wednesday near Tarentum in Allegheny County.

A meteorologist had been dispatched to conduct a full survey. The storm also tore the roof off of St. Mary of Czestochowa Church and a brewery in the Westmoreland County community of New Kensington.

Winds also blew away a hanger at the Arnold Palmer Regional Airport in Latrobe.

