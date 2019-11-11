Tracks reopen after train cars derail in Pennsylvania

HEMPFIELD, Pa. (AP) – Railroad workers have reopened the tracks after nearly a dozen rail cars derailed in western Pennsylvania.

Norfolk Southern says full service was restored early Sunday.

Three Norfolk Southern trains were involved in the Friday derailment just west of the Georges Station Road bridge in Hempfield, about three miles (five kilometers) east of Greensburg.

Norfolk Southern said one westbound train struck the rear of another, and derailed cars hit part of an eastbound train. A total of 11 rail cars transporting 50 shipping containers derailed, blocking lines that carry both freight and passengers between Pittsburgh and Philadelphia.

No injuries were reported.

Cranes, excavators, loaders and other heavy equipment were brought in to clear the tracks.

