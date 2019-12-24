Tractor-trailer crash sparks explosion, fire on Turnpike

NEW STANTON, Pa. (AP) – Authorities say a crash involving two tractor-trailers on the Pennsylvania Turnpike sparked a fiery explosion that closed several lanes of the highway in Westmoreland County.

The crash in New Stanton occurred around 4:45 a.m. Tuesday.

Authorities say one truck crashed into another that was stopped, causing an explosion and fuel spill. But it did not appear that anyone was injured.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation.

The crash caused authorities to block all westbound lanes and one eastbound lane near mile marker 75 for a few hours.

