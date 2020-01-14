Trial opens for man accused of stabbing, running over woman

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) – Trial has begun for a Philadelphia man accused of having stabbed and run over his ex-girlfriend in the parking lot of her suburban workplace.

Thirty-four-year-old Lawrence Crawley is charged with first- and third-degree murder in the death of 33-year-old Angela Stith.

Montgomery County prosecutors say Crawley stabbed her repeatedly in the Whitemarsh Township lot in August 2018, then drove a sport utility vehicle over her repeatedly as co-workers rushed to try to help.

A prosecutor said Tuesday the defendant was going to kill the victim “however he could.” The Philadelphia Inquirer reports that his attorney argues her client didn’t intend to kill the victim.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)