Trooper dies from medical episode while on duty

A state trooper has died in the line of duty from a medical episode, State Police said.

Acting State Police Commissioner Lieutenant Colonel Robert Evanchick announced the death of Trooper Donald C. Brackett Saturday night.

Troopers responded to westbound I-276 at mile marker 351.9 in Bucks County around 11:30 a.m. Saturday after Brackett didn’t answer radio transmissions.

He was found outside of his patrol car from an apparent medical episode, state police said. Troopers began CPR and Brackett was taken to the hospital for treatment but died.

Brackett was assigned to the Patrol Section of Troop T in King of Prussia. He has been a member of the State Police since 2001. He was 58 years old.

Fraternal Order of Police State Lodge President Les Neri today issued the following statement:

“Trooper Donald C. Brackett served and protected our great state unselfishly for many years, and our deepest condolences go out to his family and friends at this difficult time. We will never forget his service, his dedication and his sacrifice. We join with the Pennsylvania State Troopers Association in honoring Trooper Brackett’s memory.”

Pennsylvania State Troopers Association (PSTA) President David Kenned issued this statement:

“Our prayers and condolences go to the family of Trooper Donald C. Brackett. Trooper Brackett will forever be remembered as an extraordinary individual and a hero. Trooper Brackett’s oath was to serve and protect those in the commonwealth, and he died in pursuit of that mission. We will never forget his sacrifice.”