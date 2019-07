PITTSTON, Pa. (WHTM) – A truck driver in northeastern Pennsylvania had a rude awakening when floodwater from a heavy downpour Monday morning swamped the rig.

WBRE-TV reports the truck driver parked near a Pittston Township plant and was asleep in the cab when the water rose several feet.

The driver climbed on top of the cab until emergency crews showed up, tossed him a line and life vest, then pulled him to safety.