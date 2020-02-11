Trump 2020 store opening in Pennsylvania

BENSALEM, Pa. (KYW) — If you want to go into business, you better sell what people want or you won’t be in business long.

One new shop owner in Pennsylvania says he knows exactly what people will buy: Trump merchandise.

“You name it. We have it,” said Michael Domanico. The Trump store is Michael and Monica Domanico’s first retail store.

The Domanico’s store carries anything and everything Trump and it’s already proving to be a success.

“People have been knocking at the door all day. “Can I buy some stuff now,” said Michael.

“My son and his girlfriend they said, “dad look there is a Trump Store opening in Bensalem,” said shopper Alan Giannone.

The store officially opens Tuesday morning, but the couple already made a few hundred in sales as they stocked the shelves.

Michael owns both a construction and t-shirt company and started taking custom orders for Trump merchandise a few years ago, selling it directly from his office. “Trump people are just so passionate about Trump,” said Michael.

So, then he opened a small kiosk in a nearby mall and was required to stock both merch of the donkey and elephant variety. “And the Democratic merchandise was about one half of one percent of my sales,” said Michael.

So, he moved into a location at the Bensalem Plaza off of Street Road and now is focused only on Trump swag.

“Just like a rock band who sells merchandise, they want anything,” said Michael of his customers.

There are of course those that say such a shop belongs elsewhere.

“I’m horrified to see that the shopping center has a Trump Store,” said Bensalem resident Dianne Holland.

And though the Domanicos are expecting a big turnout for their grand opening, they’re ok if some of those who show up are there to protest.

“I welcome everybody’s view. If they want to come out and protest, it’s publicity for me,” said Michael.

The Domanicos are already planning to open a second location.