Trump campaign looking for another win in Pennsylvania

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – Tuesday’s rally at Giant Center is President Donald Trump’s fourth appearance this year in Pennsylvania, a key battleground state he won in 2016.

Trump became the first Republican presidential candidate to win the state since 1988 and is looking for a repeat in 2020.

“We anticipate being able to keep Pennsylvania in the win column for President Trump. The economy is booming in Pennsylvania thanks to President Trump now,” said Erin Perrine, a campaign spokeswoman.

But re-election may be an uphill battle. The RealClearPolitics average has Trump losing in Pennsylvania to Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren, and Bernie Sanders.

“Polling was notoriously wrong in 2016, so at this point in the race, we’re not too worried about that,” Perrine said.

Jack Doyle, the outreach director of the Democratic Party PAC Priorities Pennsylvania, is confident our state will swing back to the Democrats in 2020. He says the president’s trade policies have done too much damage.

“Donald Trump’s trade war’s been really harmful to Pennsylvania, especially the manufacturing space, and those are jobs that he promised he’d bring back, and he’s done nothing but harm so far,” Doyle said.