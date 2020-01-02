Turnpike tolls to rise again Sunday

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Tolls on the Pennsylvania Turnpike will go up 6 percent this weekend for both E-ZPass users and cash customers.

The increase is set to start at 12:01 a.m. Sunday on all sections and extensions except for three “cashless” toll facilities in western Pennsylvania.

Officials said the most common toll for a passenger vehicle will increase from $1.40 to $1.50 for E-ZPass customers and from $2.30 to $2.50 for cash customers.

The most common tractor-trailer toll will rise from $3.70 to $4.00 for E-ZPass and from $16.30 to $17.30 for cash.

The cashless toll at the westbound Delaware River Bridge will increase from $5.30 to $5.70 for E-ZPass and from $7.20 to $7.50 for those who use the turnpike’s “toll by plate.”

Tolls will not rise Sunday at three western Pennsylvania highways: Pennsylvania Turnpike 376 (Beaver Valley Expressway), Pennsylvania Turnpike 66 (Greensburg Bypass or Amos. K. Hutchinson Bypass), and the Gateway tolling point (milepost 2 near Ohio on I-76). Tolls on those highways increased last October.

Officials said the increase, the 12th in as many years, is needed to meet escalating debt service costs. The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission by law must pay PennDOT $450 million per year to support mass transit.

They said the increases also support maintenance of the turnpike’s aging roads.