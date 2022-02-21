Two men killed in Reading shooting

READING, Pa. (WHTM) – Two men were killed in a Sunday morning shooting in Reading.

According to Reading Police, officers responded to the 200 Block of W Greenwich Street for the report of a shooting around 7:10 a.m.

Officers located two men who suffered gunshot wounds who both died at the scene.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here

Reading Police say the shooting is an active investigation and additional information will be released at a later time.

Anyone with information relative to these incidents is asked to call Reading Police

Department at 610-655-6116 or contact Crime Alert Berks at 877-373-9913.