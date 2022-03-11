READING, Pa. (WHTM) – Two men were killed in a late-night shooting in Reading.

The Reading Police Department responded to a reported shooting on the 600 Block of Miltimore Street at approximately 11:45 p.m. Officers arrived and located two male victims, one of which, a 24-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A second man, 37, was transported to Reading Hospital Tower Health, where he succumbed to his

injuries.

Police say there have been no arrests made at this time, and the investigation is still ongoing.

The Reading Police Department encourages anyone with information relative to this incident to contact the Reading Police Criminal Investigations Division at 610 -655-6246 or Crime Alert Berks County 877-373-9913.