BLAIRSVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — U.S. Marshall Service is searching for a woman who is wanted for federal probation violations.

Kayle Ann Pry was convicted on charges for possession of counterfeit currency.

Anyone with information regarding Pry’s whereabouts is asked to contact the U.S. Marshals Service 814-969-6216 and speak to Deputy U.S. Marshal Chad Sensor.

Kayle Ann Pry blonde hair