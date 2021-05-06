U.S. Marshals seeking information on Pa. criminal homicide suspect

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The U.S. Marshals, Western Pennsylvania Fugitive Task Force are searching for information on fugitive Howard Lamarr Hawkins who also goes by the name Mark McClendon.

Hawkins has an arrest warrant from February for criminal homicide.

Authorities say Hawkins got into an argument inside an Pittsburg bar before security told him to leave.

He later returned to the bar and shot 18-year-old Ahmir Tuli in the head outside the door. The restaurant was owned by Tuli’s mother.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online at by clicking here.