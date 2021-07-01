U.S. Senator Bob Casey raises awareness on food insecurity in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — U.S. Senator Bob Casey (D – Pennsylvania) is trying to raise awareness about food insecurity. The democrat visited the Salvation Army in Harrisburg to serve meals to kids.

Part of the senator’s legislative plan includes the expansion of free meals in schools.

“We want to make sure children have enough to eat, but also that they have the opportunity to have the opportunity to have nutritious food,” Casey said.

The USDA estimates around 10 million children live in food insecure homes.