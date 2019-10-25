UAW has deal with Mack Truck; workers to end strike at plants in 3 states

MACUNGIE, Pa. (WHTM) – The United Automobile Workers union says it has reached a tentative agreement with Mack Truck, suspending a nearly two-week strike at plants in Pennsylvania and two other states.

UAW secretary-treasurer Ray Curry said union workers “achieved significant gains toward fair pay, benefits and job security protections.”

Details of the tentative agreement were not announced. UAW members must vote to ratify the agreement.

Curry said the strike will be suspended and Mack workers will be scheduled to return to their jobs.

About 3,500 employees walked out of plants in Middletown and Macungie, Pennsylvania; Baltimore and Hagerstown, Maryland; and Jacksonville, Florida, on Oct. 13.

