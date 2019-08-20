Uber driver convicted of kidnapping and assault to face a year in jail

PITTSBURGH (WHTM) – A former Uber driver convicted of kidnapping and assaulting a woman he picked up while off-duty in Pittsburgh, has been sentenced to nearly a year in jail.

Soumana Dao received a 364-day term on Monday and will get credit for the four months he has already served.

Dao will also receive five years of probation and will be registered as a sex offender no less than 15 years.

In 2017, the victim was waiting for an Uber ride near Penn Avenue and Seventh Street when a car displaying an Uber sticker pulled up nearby, according to WPXI.

Believing that Dao was her Uber driver, the woman got into his car; but instead of taking the woman to her destination in the South Hills, Dao began driving toward his residence in the North Hills, WPXI reported.

While driving, Dao began touching the woman inappropriately and groping her, according to police and statements from the victim.

A neighbor intervened, alerted authorities and was able to get her away from Dao.

Dao maintained his innocence but was found guilty of kidnapping, false imprisonment, indecent assault and harassment following a nonjury trial.

Uber officials said within two days of the incident that Dao was removed as an Uber driver.

As part of his sentence, Dao may not work for any ride-share companies.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.