UGI to donate $350,000 to Pennsylvania food banks

VALLEY FORGE, Pa. (WHTM) — UGI Corporation announced today that members of its leadership team and board of directors will donate more than $350,000 to food banks serving communities across Pennsylvania.

In addition, the UGI is inviting employees at multiple locations to participate through “virtual” food drives.

These individual contributions are in addition to $200,000 in donations made in April by the

company and its affiliates, UGI Utilities, Inc. and UGI Energy Services, LLC to food banks and

community funds to assist individuals and families needing food support and other assistance.

“UGI is committed to the many communities we serve, and I’m very proud of the tireless efforts of our employees to continue to provide safe and reliable service,” said John L. Walsh, UGI Corporation President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our communities are under extreme

stress due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Our hope is that this additional action

taken by our executives and directors helps alleviate some of the hardship experienced by so

many who cannot work right now due to the pandemic.”

The donation will be distributed among three food banks, including:

The Central Pennsylvania Food Bank, which serves 27 counties across central Pennsylvania.

Helping Harvest, which distributes food to more than 300 charitable food program partners in Berks and Schuylkill Counties.

Philabundance, serving the City of Philadelphia and Philadelphia County, as well as the counties of Bucks, Chester, Delaware, and Montgomery.

“During the COVID-19 emergency, UGI continues to provide safe and reliable natural gas and

electric utility service to our customers in Pennsylvania, as well as LPG to customers in all 50

states and 17 countries in Europe,” added John Walsh. “All of us at UGI are hopeful that our

efforts help our customers and the communities we serve as they confront the challenges

brought on by COVID-19.”