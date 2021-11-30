UGI to increase purchased gas cost rates on Dec. 1

(WHTM) — On Dec. 1, the average residential heating bill will rise by 9.6% due to UGI Utilities Inc. increasing its purchased cost rates. According to the press release, this means the average bill will increase from $89.69 to $98.31 per month.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for abc27 newsletters here!

According to Chris Brown, UGI vice president and general manager of rates and supply, Pennsylvanians’ average bills and natural gas prices have remained lower than in other parts of the country because of local Marcellus Shale production. However, there is still an increase in the state.

“Energy prices, in general, have seen upward price pressure throughout 2021 and natural gas is no exception,” Brown said. “Despite this increase, natural gas remains an economical energy choice backed by local, reliable shale gas supplies. UGI continues to work closely with our suppliers to ensure our customers continue to receive strong value in choosing natural gas.”

As a result of the increase, and the companies awareness that some customers may have a difficult time paying their future bills, UGI wants to remind customers of their budget billing and multiple free payment options. To learn more about such options, visit their website by clicking here or call 1-800-UGI-WARM.