MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — If you’re collecting unemployment, an important reminder, work search requirements are back. At the same time, a lot of people are still having problems getting into the system to file their claims.

Meanwhile, a Mechanicsburg woman says she hasn’t been paid her pandemic unemployment assistance (PUA) benefits since February and doesn’t know where to turn. That’s why she called ABC27.

“I reached out to you last night while I was watching the news and it just so happens you answered my call, so I was pretty impressed with that,” Brenda Stremmel said.

What Stremmel and the countless other Pennsylvanians, who have reached out to us are not impressed with is the unemployment office. Stremmel says she’s at her wits’ end after her PUA benefits stopped unexpectedly in February. She says she believes she’s done everything that’s required of her and is owed upwards of $5,000.

“I almost had a complete nervous breakdown. All my bills were going to collection agencies. I owe so much money to the IRS. I wanted to take that money and pay off what I owe them,” Stremmel said.

The state reminds people in Stremmel’s position that new requirements were put in place after the extension in December. A spokesperson told us they would reach out to her directly to help.

Meanwhile, since the day the new system launched, many viewers have been calling, emailing and messaging us about not being able to sign in. The state told us it’s not aware of any specific, outstanding technical issues and that the sign-in issues are likely unique to each person.

And as work search requirements return this week, that means those filing claims will need to certify each week that they applied for two jobs, and completed one “work search” activity during the previous week.

Unemployment recipients will be required to keep a work search log. If they get a job offer for suitable work, they must take it. Here’s more information on those new requirements.