Unemployment rate in Pa. down to 6% in October

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry (L&I) released its preliminary employee situation report for October 2021 on Friday, Nov. 19.

Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate was down 0.2% over the month to 6% in October, and down 1% from this time last year. Also, the U.S. rate fell two-tenths of a percentage point from its September level to 4.6%.

The Pa. civilian labor force, which is the estimated number of residents working or looking for work, decreased to 6,000 over the past month. The unemployment count fell for the eighth month in a row, with 12,000 fewer unemployed individuals in October.

The total nonfarm jobs in Pa. increased by 19,100 over the month, which brings the October total of jobs to 5,760,800, the sixth consecutive gain. The total nonfarm jobs were up 134,700 over the course of the year.

More information can be found on the Pa. Department of Labor and Industry’s website by clicking here.