UPDATE: Standoff at Stroudsburg hotel ends peacefully, one in custody

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) One man is in custody after a standoff Friday morning in the Poconos.

The man was taken from the scene around 1:30 p.m. by ambulance after police negotiated with the him for several hours. There is no word on his condition at this time.

Police from several agencies in the Poconos responded to the Holiday Inn Express on West Main Street in Stroudsburg for a report of a person with a gun.

Witnesses told Eyewitness News that they were speaking to a man in a vehicle in the parking lot.

This is a developing story. Stay with Eyewitness News for the latest on this situation.