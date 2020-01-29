UPS to expand in Pennsylvania, hire 1,700 workers

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – United Parcel Service plans to expand its operations in Pennsylvania and create 1,721 new, full-time jobs.

Gov. Tom Wolf’s office announced Wednesday that UPS will expand its operations to Cumberland, Dauphin, Northumberland. and Philadelphia counties.

The package delivery company has committed to investing at least $1.4 billion in building renovations, equipment, and infrastructure improvements at each location, Wolf’s office said.

UPS received a state funding proposal for $2.7 million in job creation tax credits, $5.6 million in facilities improvement funding, and $659,400 in grants for workforce training and development.

“Our investment in this global company will not only ensure that customers across Pennsylvania will continue to receive the service they expect, but also local communities will benefit from the combined creation and retention of thousands of good-paying, full-time jobs,” Wolf said in a statement.