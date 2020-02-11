US Steel, health officials finalize Clairton plant pact

U.S. Steel and the Allegheny County health department say they have finalized terms of last year’s settlement agreement that requires $200 million in improvements to the Clairton Coke Works and created a trust to benefit communities affected by air pollution from the plant.

Communities such as Clairton, Glassport, Liberty, Lincoln and Port Vue will be able to use the money for public health and environmental projects.

U.S. Steel said the $200 million in improvements have begun “and are in addition to the substantial investment in environmental improvements already committed to by the company.”

