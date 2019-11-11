USPS refuses to deliver mail to State College apartment building

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WHTM) – A dispute between the U.S. Postal Service and owners of a new apartment building has left more than 100 residents without mail delivery.

The post office won’t deliver mail to individual residents of the Bellaire in State College because it considers the apartment building a university residence hall.

The post office says the building owner is responsible for final delivery of student mail.

David Jones, project manager for the building’s developers, says the post office had previously approved the building’s mailboxes for delivery.

He told the Centre Daily Times the building doesn’t have enough space for a mailroom and doesn’t have the personnel to sort through residents’ mail.

The building, which opened in August, houses students and non-students alike who currently have to go to the post office to retrieve their mail.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.