Vehicle hits pedestrians working on car; 4 seriously hurt

SCOTT TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a woman and two men trying to get a car started in western Pennsylvania were struck by another car, sending four people to hospitals in critical condition.

Allegheny County police say the crash happened at about 4:45 p.m. Saturday in Scott Township.

Investigators said a subcompact car was heading south on Noblestown Road when it struck the 37-year-old woman, her 70-year-old father and his 61-year-old friend as the two men were working on the battery of the woman’s car.

Authorities said the three and the 47-year-old female driver of the subcompact car were transported to hospitals in critical condition.

Investigators said they will consult with county prosecutors to determine whether any charges are warranted.