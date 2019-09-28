Veteran couple receives tractor to work

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Life for veterans Brion and Alicia McClintock has gotten easier thanks to their new tractor.

Today the couple received a free tractor as part of Kubota’s “Geared to Give” program.

Veterans who turn to farming after serving are eligible for the program.

Brion is an army vet who served in Afghanistan and Alicia is a national guard veteran.

Both currently perform all the tasks on their Tenpenny farm.

The couple raises and sells goats, grow small crops, and sell firewood and homemade crafts on their 19-acre farm.