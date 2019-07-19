Video shows woman firing gun in Pennsylvania Walmart

NORTH VERSAILLES, Pa. (WHTM) – A woman facing trial for a shooting that critically wounded another woman in a western Pennsylvania Walmart acted in self-defense, her attorney told Pittsburgh television station WTAE.

Surveillance video of the July 5 shooting in the electronics section of the North Versailles store was played for a district judge during a preliminary hearing Thursday for 22-year-old Rojanai Alston, of Penn Hills.

The video shows two woman attack Alston from behind, repeatedly punching her before she pulls a gun from her purse and opens fire. As one of the women begins to approach Alston again, she fires twice, hitting the 25-year-old woman in the hand and leg.

“She didn’t pick this location she didn’t pick this place and she didn’t pick the fight and she did nothing wrong,” attorney Ken Haber told WTAE.

The judge ordered Alston to stand trial for aggravated assault. A charge of attempted homicide was dropped, according to court records.