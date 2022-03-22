ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Things got a little too hot at a Wendy’s restaurant in Altoona Tuesday morning and it wasn’t the spicy chicken sandwiches.

The Altoona Fire Department was sent to the fast-food chain along Plank Road shortly after 9 a.m. when the sign that sits outside of the establishment caught on fire. A corner of the sign was seen burning and melted fragments landed on the digital display below it.

Crews extinguished the fire within a matter of minutes and said they believe an electrical short was the cause. While a significant portion of the sign was damaged, the restaurant’s mascot Wendy Thomas who’s present on top of the display was unharmed in the incident.

The restaurant remains open for normal operation.