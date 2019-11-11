Vietnam War veteran killed by hit-run driver

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – A Marine veteran who served in Vietnam was killed the day before Veterans Day when he was struck by a hit-and-run driver just outside his Pennsylvania home.

Police believe 67-year-old Samuel Jackson, of Norristown, was struck Sunday evening by a red Ford Focus.

Jackson’s family told Philadelphia television station WPVI-TV that he was getting into his car to move it to a different parking space.

“The person has to know that he hit somebody,” Jackson’s sister Peggy told WPVI. “It wasn’t a deer. It was a human being.”

“What is wrong with this world today? They have no compassion for life,” Peggy Jackson said. “If he just had stopped, maybe he could have saved his life.”

Police have not announced any arrests.

—

Information and video from WPVI-TV;

Get breaking news, weather, and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.