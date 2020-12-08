Virtual public hearings to cover PAs greenhouse gas emission

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) — Tuesday morning, the Environmental Quality Board will hold its first of 10 virtual public hearings on the proposed rulemaking to cut carbon pollution from Pennsylvania power plants.

Pennsylvania has the nation’s fifth-dirtiest electric power sector and is the third-highest greenhouse gas emitter in the country.

The plans including participating in the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative which beginning in January 2022. The public comment period formally opened last month, and these virtual hearings take place after over a year of unprecedented public outreach and stakeholder engagement by the Department of Environmental Protection.

“Participation in RGGI represents the most significant policy step to concretely reducing Pennsylvania’s greenhouse gas emissions in my lifetime,” said Joseph Otis Minott, Esq., Executive Director and Chief Counsel of Clean Air Council. “These virtual hearings will allow working Pennsylvanians to have their voices heard without having to travel to attend in-person hearings, which is more important than ever.”