Vote for Pennsylvania’s 2021 river of the year

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) is encouraging Pennsylvanians to vote online for the 2021 Pennsylvania River of the Year, choosing from among five waterways nominated throughout the state.

“Never has the value of our wealth of waterways shined brighter than during this pandemic as people in unprecedented numbers are being drawn to Pennsylvania’s river and streams and the natural refuge they supply,” Dunn said. “Much more than a public vote gauging popularity, this annual competition builds community support around our rivers and streams, putting them in the public limelight. All have truly unique attributes, offer incredible recreational opportunities, and offer significant boosts to local economies.”

The waterways nominated for 2021 are Buffalo Creek, Lehigh River, Loyalhanna Creek, Shenango River, and Tunkhannock Creek.

Dunn said the online public selection process continues to be increasingly popular as it enters its eleventh year.

The public can vote for a favorite state waterway beginning Monday, December 14, 2020, through 5:00 PM Friday, January 22, 2021. this year’s 2020 designation was awarded to the Lackawanna River.

“We are excited to kick-off, for the eleventh year, the public online voting process for Pennsylvania River of the Year,” said Janet Sweeney, Pennsylvania Organization for Watersheds and Rivers. “During this trying time, we have all deepened our appreciation for the outdoors and the many benefits found through spending time in nature.”

After a waterway is chosen for the annual honor, local groups implement a year-round slate of activities and events to celebrate the river, including a paddling trip, or sojourn. The organization nominating the winning river will receive a $10,000 leadership grant from DCNR to help fund River of the Year activities.

The River of the Year sojourn is among many paddling trips supported each year by DCNR and POWR. The Pennsylvania Sojourn Program is a unique series of a dozen such trips on the state’s rivers. The water-based journeys for canoeists, kayakers and others raise awareness of the environmental, recreational, tourism and heritage values of rivers. For more information about the sojourns, visit www.pawatersheds.org.