Voting in Pennsylvania sees uptick in mail-in ballots

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — As coronavirus forces more creative measures to avoid in-person contact, improvisation has been the mode of operation. Government offices have not been excluded as voting is slated to begin in Pennsylvania.

Postcards asking to consider mail-in ballots were sent to Pennsylvania primary voters, either registered Democrat or Republican says the state Office of Communications and Press. That inquiry cost Pennsylvania over $1 million.

The state says although the pandemic has increased the demand for absentee ballots, it is still anticipated that many Pennsylvanians will opt to vote in person at a polling place.

The shift towards mail-in votes is expected to accrue additional costs.

The Office of Communications and Press says Pennsylvania is expected to receive over $14 million in federal funding from the CARES Act in addition to the $15 million grant the state received earlier in the year. Counties will be receiving portions of those funds to assist in staffing and handling the volume of those ballots.

The office says around 75% of the ballot applications are submitted through the department’s online application site, which helps eliminate the need for the data entry required by paper ballots.

These changes don’t necessarily mean the state is heading towards further progress. Pennsylvania is not looking to move toward online voting anytime soon, citing “with current technology, there is no way to vote online with guaranteed anonymity. That endangers the secrecy of a voter’s ballot.”