Voting registration deadline

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — It’s the last day to register to vote in Pennsylvania’s primary election.

To register head to votespa.com. You can also update your registration or make sure you are registered.

Many polling sites will be taking precautions to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 such as requiring a face mask, encouraging voters to bring their own pen, and to practice social distancing while in the polling place.

Some polling places will have additional measures in place including changing the entrance/exit doors, blocking off hallways or lobby areas as well as prohibiting voters from utilizing the restrooms while voting.

Another reminder, the deadline to apply for a mail-in ballot is May 26. You can also do that on votespa.com.

The primary is on June 2.