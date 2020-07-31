VP Mike Pence made a campaign stop in western Pa. Thursday

GREENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Vice President Mike Pence made a campaign stop in western Pennsylvania Thursday.

Pence showed his support for police officers attending a “Cops for Trump” event at the Greensburg Police Department in Westmoreland County.

While there he slammed efforts to transfer money from police budgets to programs to help the poor.

“Joe Biden and the radical left say we have to choose between supporting our police or supporting all the families of our communities. The American people know we don’t need to choose between supporting law enforcement or supporting our African American neighbors. We can do both. We have done both and we will keep doing both for 4 more years,” said Pence.

Joe Biden has explicitly said he is against defunding police.

Pence also toured a chemical company in Somerset.

