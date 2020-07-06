VP Pence to tour Lancaster, Philadelphia on July 9

FILE – In this June 12, 2020, file photo Vice President Mike Pence, waves as he arrives to speak after a tour at Oberg Industries plant in Sarver, Pa. As the public face of the administration’s coronavirus response. Vice President Mike Pence has been trying to convince Americans that the country is winning even as cases spike in large parts of the country. For public health experts, that sense of optimism is detached from reality. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Vice President Mike Pence is planning to visit Pennsylvania on July 9 where he will participate in a bus tour that starts in Lancaster and concludes in Philadelphia, same day.

The vice president is slated to stop near Malvern where he will join a roundtable discussion at Rajant Corporation, and will later be speaking at the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #5 in Philadelphia about law enforcement and their families.

Pence is expected to return to Washington D.C. later in the evening. Additional information will be announced as details of the event are released.

