VP Pence to tour Lancaster, Philadelphia on July 9

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Vice President Mike Pence is planning to visit Pennsylvania on July 9 where he will participate in a bus tour that starts in Lancaster and concludes in Philadelphia, same day.
The vice president is slated to stop near Malvern where he will join a roundtable discussion at Rajant Corporation, and will later be speaking at the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #5 in Philadelphia about law enforcement and their families.
Pence is expected to return to Washington D.C. later in the evening. Additional information will be announced as details of the event are released.
