VP Pence to visit western Pa. Thursday for campaign event

GREENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Vice President Mike Pence is expected to make a campaign stop in western Pennsylvania next week.
Pence will attend a “Cops for Trump” event at the Greensburg Police Department in Westmoreland County on Thursday.
Doors open at 10 a.m. The event starts at noon.
Registration is required.
Top Stories:
- Calls for changes to ‘Steer Clear Law’ after tow truck driver’s death
- Teen crash victim’s legacy lives on through organ donation
- Stabbing injures 1 in Harrisburg, police say