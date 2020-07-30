VP Pence visiting western Pa. today

GREENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Vice President Mike Pence is expected to make a campaign stop in western Pennsylvania today.
Pence will attend a “Cops for Trump” event at the Greensburg Police Department in Westmoreland County on Thursday.
Doors open at 10 a.m. The event starts at noon.
He’ll then tour a chemical company in Somerset.
Registration is required.
Top Stories:
- Virus tracing app could go live in Pennsylvania in August
- Police actively investigating deadly overnight shooting in York City
- East Lampeter police searching for man accused of killing two people, setting their bodies on fire