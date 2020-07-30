VP Pence visiting western Pa. today

by: WHTM Staff

GREENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Vice President Mike Pence is expected to make a campaign stop in western Pennsylvania today.

Pence will attend a “Cops for Trump” event at the Greensburg Police Department in Westmoreland County on Thursday.

Doors open at 10 a.m. The event starts at noon.

He’ll then tour a chemical company in Somerset.

Registration is required.

