CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police are searching for two prisoners that say walked away during work release in Clearfield Monday.

Prisoners Robert Lee Miller Jr., 42 of Clearfield, and Donald J. White, 46 of Brockway, were outside cutting grass when they left on foot. They were last seen near Kurtz Brothers along Daisy Street Extension at 12:15 p.m., according to Lawrence Township Police.

Inmates Robert Lee Miller Jr. (left) of Clearfield and Donald J. White (right) of Brockway. Photo Credit: Lawrence Township Police Department.

The two are reportedly wearing white t-shirts and white boxer type shorts after police say they removed their black and white striped prison clothing.

Multiple law enforcement agencies are looking for Miller Jr. and White including State Police, the Clearfield Borough Police Department, Lawrence Township Police and Fire Departments as well as state and local K9 units.

Miller Jr. was placed in Clearfield County Prison after being found in contempt for violating a court order in 2017, according to state police. He reportedly has a criminal record that dates back to the 1980’s.

White was also placed in Clearfield County Prison awaiting a preliminary hearing after he was charged in January with felony kidnaping, strangulation and other misdemeanor charges, according to Dubois City Police. He was denied bail in February.

Police are asking for the public’s help in finding Miller Jr. and White. Anyone with information or who see’s the two inmates is asked to not approach them and call 911.