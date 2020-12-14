WATCH: Governor Wolf highlights important work on Pennie

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Tom Wolf will hold a Livestream event Monday, highlighting the important work being done by the Department of Insurance on Pennsylvania’s own health insurance marketplace, known as Pennie.
Pennie is Pennsylvania’s official marketplace for individuals and families seeking health insurance coverage.
The event will run from Monday, December 14, 2020 from 1:45 p.m. until 2:30 p.m.
