PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The 135th Groundhog Day celebration from Gobbler’s Knob in Punxsutawney, PA is set to take place Tuesday morning.

People from around the work are wondering “Will Punxsutawney Phil predict six more weeks of winter, or will he call for an early spring?”

The world will have its answer during a special live-streaming virtual event hosted by the Pennsylvania Tourism Office.

Watch live using the media player above.