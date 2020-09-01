Watch live: Vice President Mike Pence speaks at ‘Workers for Trump’ rally in Luzerne County

EXETER, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Vice President Mike Pence is making a campaign stop in Luzerne County. A Workers for Trump rally is being held at Kuharchik Construction, Inc. in Exeter.

The vice president landed on Air Force Two at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport around 3:45 p.m. Tuesday.

The visit comes after President Donald Trump’s campaign trail lead him to Old Forge just weeks ago. The president spoke of his plans to bring thousands of manufacturing jobs back to Pennsylvania and spoke about being near his opponent’s hometown of Scranton.

