WATCH: Out of control tire hits police cruiser in Pa., smashes windshield

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A dashboard camera captured an out-of-control tire that smashed the windshield of a police cruiser in Centre County on Monday.

The Spring Township Police Department was monitoring traffic when the tire rolled off of a pickup truck, bouncing on the median before hitting the windshield. The incident happened on the 1300 block of Zion Road. The video was posted to their Facebook page.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

The tire was launched into the air and sent to the opposite side of the road; it did not hit any other vehicles. The cruiser has suffered extensive damage, but nobody was injured in the incident.